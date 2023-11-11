Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

Globe Life stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

