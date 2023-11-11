Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,785 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

