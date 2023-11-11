Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,613 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.34 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

