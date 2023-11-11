Synovus Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.81 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

