Synovus Financial Corp Sells 574 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

