Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,152 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $27.35 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

