Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

