Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 183,003 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 37.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

