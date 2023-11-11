Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.06.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 928.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 128.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

