Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

