Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 472.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 443.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Target by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 1.4% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

