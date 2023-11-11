TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

