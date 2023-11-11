TD Cowen Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after buying an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $172,545,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.