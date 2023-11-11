TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

