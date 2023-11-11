Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Danske cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

