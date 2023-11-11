Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TELNY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 71.01% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

