Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.6395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.