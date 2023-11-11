Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

