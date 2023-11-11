Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in October

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

