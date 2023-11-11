The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.