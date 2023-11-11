The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $168.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.