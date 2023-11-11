The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $141.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

