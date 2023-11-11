The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average of $326.88. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.