The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $36.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NYSE:MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

