The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 167,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

