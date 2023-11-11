The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,529 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

