The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.24.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

