The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Mosaic worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 221,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

