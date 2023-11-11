The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

