The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $255.68 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

