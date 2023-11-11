The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

