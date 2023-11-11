The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.