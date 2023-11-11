TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.42

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.42 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 29.96 ($0.37), with a volume of 3077273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.27.

TheWorks.co.uk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. TheWorks.co.uk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

