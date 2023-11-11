Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 186,310 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,310 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.