ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $3.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $233,059.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,746 shares of company stock valued at $688,498 over the last three months. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,221,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 765,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

