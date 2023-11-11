Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

About Tidewater Renewables

Shares of LCFS opened at C$7.34 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$254.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.