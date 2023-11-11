Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
