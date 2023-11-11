Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

TSUKY stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

