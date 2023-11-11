Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

