Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on December 12th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
