Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.58) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.37).

TRN opened at GBX 291 ($3.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.60 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,275.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.44.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

