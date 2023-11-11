TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $875.00 at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $850.00 to $875.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $997.54.

TDG opened at $992.50 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $996.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $859.85 and a 200-day moving average of $848.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

