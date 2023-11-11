Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Traton Stock Performance

TRATF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Traton has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

