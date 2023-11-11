Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Traton Stock Performance
TRATF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Traton has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.
About Traton
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Traton
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.