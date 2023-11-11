Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

