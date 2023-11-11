Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
