Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE) Shares Up 2.2%

Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 1,030,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 276,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

