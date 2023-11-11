TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TrueCar
TrueCar Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Further Reading
