TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 5,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,222,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,934,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 45.30% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

