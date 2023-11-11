Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $900.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Trupanion by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

