Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $.53-0.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Twilio has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.