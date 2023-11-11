Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of UBER stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

